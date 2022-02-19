The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Scott Phillips, 36, 200 block of North Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of weapon — or ammo by convicted Florida felon — firearm; possession of weapon — or ammo by convicted Florida felon — ammunition; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — buprenorphine hydrochloride; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $18,500.
• Marran Light, 29, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $120.
• Matthew Mcguire, 27, 1700 block of Coral Sands Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Zachary Ziemke, 25, 5800 block of Plover Road, Venice. Charges: fraud — employee not get work compensation insurance under $20,000; public order crimes — unregistered electric contractor; public order crimes — engage contracting business without certification first violation. Bond: $2,500.
• James Davidson, 36, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — sex offender violation — fail to report name or residence change. Bond: none.
• Richard Banks, 43, 600 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts of domestic battery — by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Mark Merring, 31, 400 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction; possession of drug paraphernalia; larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750; probation violation — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: none.
• Douglas Behrendt, 52, 11000 block of Conch Court, Venice. Charge: larceny — over $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: $7,500.
• Michael Evans, 38, 100 block of West Firenze Avenue, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.
• Lori Crofoot, 59, 600 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charge: administrative hold — US Marshals. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brandon Hughes, 31, 100 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brandon Hughes, 31, 100 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of simple battery. Bond: none.
