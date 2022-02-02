Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Evans, 38, 100 block of West Firenze Avenue, Venice. Charge: burglary — dwelling structure or conveyance armed. Bond: $30,000.

• Michael Dey, 34, Tamiami Trail and Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice. Charges: resist officer — flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Jason Gordon, 36, 1700 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charges: disorderly conduct — brawling, fighting, or corrupt public moral decency; resist officer — obstruct without violence; marijuana possession. Bond: $1,120.

• Jodi Taylor, 48, 200 block of East Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charges: trespassing — property armed; resist officer with violence; 2 counts of assault — aggravated assault on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

• Kenneth McCoy, 45, 400 block of East Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of armed burglary. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Nicole Redmon, 21, 300 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue, Venice. Charges: domestic aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; 2 counts of domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.


• Ashley Conklin, 29, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: DUI second offense; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $10,000.

• Ruben Reyes, 59, Sarasota. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Robert Jones, 52, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

• Mario Perez Garcia, 28, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: 2 counts of DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.

• Adan Perez-Cruz, 18, Palmetto. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,120.

• Marquel Carnes, 24, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court — failure to report offender work program — original charges of resist officer without violence and reckless driving. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jennifer Richard, 46, 900 block of West Freeport Street, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — operate motor vehicle without valid drivers license; out of county warrant — Charlotte County — trespass structure or conveyance and resist officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments