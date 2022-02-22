Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Buckley, 56, 100 block of Amalfie Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $5,000.

• Curtis Gaskell, 58, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,120.

• Mark Merring, 31, 400 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

• Samuel Cook, 26, 2100 block of Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.

• Kinsey Gladden, 20, 12000 block of Sagewood Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Kohl Wilson, 19, 500 block of Randolph Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.

• Ivan Bernabe-Ojeda, 27, 600 block of Mango Lane, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.


• Mechelle Nearing, 48, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Cody Shick, 29, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Wendy Waltz, 61, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of burglary of occupied conveyance unarmed and petty theft third offense. Bond: none.

• Conall Hayes, 31, 20000 block of Saint Kitts Way, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Derek Sandefur, 33, 200 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jeffery McDermott, 34, 300 block of West Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

