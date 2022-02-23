The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Buckley, 56, 100 block of Amalfie Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $5,000.
• Curtis Gaskell, 58, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,120.
• Mark Merring, 31, 400 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.
• Samuel Cook, 26, 2100 block of Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Kinsey Gladden, 20, 12000 block of Sagewood Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Kohl Wilson, 19, 500 block of Randolph Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.
• Ivan Bernabe-Ojeda, 27, 600 block of Mango Lane, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Mechelle Nearing, 48, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Cody Shick, 29, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Wendy Waltz, 61, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of burglary of occupied conveyance unarmed and petty theft third offense. Bond: none.
• Conall Hayes, 31, 20000 block of Saint Kitts Way, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Gabriel Wagoner, 40, 2600 block of Mohegan Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• David Zelazney, 43, 500 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: resist officer — obstruct without violence; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.
• Nicholas Yashin, 40, 12000 block of Richezza Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — probation violation on original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Derek Sandefur, 33, 200 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeffery McDermott, 34, 300 block of West Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Rombom, 68, 900 block of West Bonaire Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoke. Bond: $2,000.
