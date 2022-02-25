Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

• Glynn Lewis, 35, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $10,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Derek Sandefur, 33, 200 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michelle Karajman, 35, 700 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

