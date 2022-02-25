Police Beat for Feb. 2, 2022 Police Beat for Feb. 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:• Glynn Lewis, 35, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $10,000.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Derek Sandefur, 33, 200 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:• Michelle Karajman, 35, 700 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Man dies after being hit by SUV in Nokomis Rooftop restaurant planned for downtown Venice Author of book turned Netflix movie visits North Port Venice woman dies in jail custody Drinking alcohol on Venice beaches now allowed Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man dies after being hit by SUV in Nokomis Rooftop restaurant planned for downtown Venice Author of book turned Netflix movie visits North Port Venice woman dies in jail custody Drinking alcohol on Venice beaches now allowed Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
