The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Shanna Wilson, 35, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of trafficking in stolen property and false information to pawnbroker; probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Glynn Lewis, 35, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $10,000.
• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of fraud, use of personal identification; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of three counts of uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of drug possession, altering or destroying evidence and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Nathan Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charges: two counts of stolen property — dealing or trafficking in stolen property; two counts of fraud — false owner info to pawn items less than $300; larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense; probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Derek Sandefur, 33, 200 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michelle Karajman, 35, 700 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
