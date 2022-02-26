Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Shanna Wilson, 35, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of trafficking in stolen property and false information to pawnbroker; probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Glynn Lewis, 35, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $10,000.

• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of fraud, use of personal identification; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of three counts of uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of drug possession, altering or destroying evidence and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Nathan Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charges: two counts of stolen property — dealing or trafficking in stolen property; two counts of fraud — false owner info to pawn items less than $300; larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense; probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Derek Sandefur, 33, 200 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michelle Karajman, 35, 700 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

