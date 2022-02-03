The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• George Bellan, 29, Nokomis. Charges: burglary tools possession — with intent to use; burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Angela Herman, 23, 400 block of South Armada Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of deal in stolen property and fraud or false ownership information for pawned items; probation violation — original charge of drug possession. Bond: none.
• Mark Merring, 31, 600 block of South Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Derek Volak, 48, 1000 block of Indian Hill Court, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Amanda Wessel, 32, 100 block of North Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of 2 counts possession controlled substance and 3 counts possession of drug paraphernalia; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• MaryRose Rude, 24, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charges: 2 counts probation violation — original charges of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Tyler Butler, 28, 2100 block of Cordes Way, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
