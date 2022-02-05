The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• George Bellan, 29, Nokomis. Charges: burglary tools possession — with intent to use; burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Angela Herman, 23, 400 block of South Armada Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of deal in stolen property and fraud or false ownership information for pawned items; probation violation — original charge of drug possession. Bond: none.
• Mark Merring, 31, 600 block of South Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Derek Volak, 48, 1000 block of Indian Hill Court, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Amanda Wessel, 32, 100 block of North Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of 2 counts possession controlled substance and 3 counts possession of drug paraphernalia; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• MaryRose Rude, 24, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charges: 2 counts probation violation — original charges of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Tyler Butler, 28, 2100 block of Cordes Way, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
• Nancy Helberg, 62, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Travis Proud, 36, 1200 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Shelley Mussone, 42, 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — probation violation on original charge of possession drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Alexander Alahouzos, 31, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $7,740.
• Patrick Anderson, 29, 100 block of North Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.
• Tiffany Dvorak, 47, 700 block of Fringed Orchid Trace, Venice. Charges: DUI; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,120.
• Lisa Game, 55, 500 block of Bluebell Road, Venice. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Jesse Inlow, 28, 1000 block of Bluffwood Drive, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery — on person 65 years of age or older; 2 counts obstructing justice — tampering in felony third degree proceeding; domestic battery — by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Jason Jones, 54, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction; probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief or property damage. Bond: none.
• Arthur Marchione, 49, Nokomis. Charge: damage property or criminal mischief — $200 and under. Bond: $240.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Casie Conley, 24, Fort Myers. Charge: DUI — second. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Padrick McMenamin, 51, Myakka City. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.
