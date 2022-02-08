Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Chad Cawley, 57, 200 block of Montana Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Christopher Pickett, 39, 100 block of West 4th Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Swain Mosley, 46, 100 block of South Riverview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of grand theft motor vehicle, burglary unoccupied dwelling, and possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Deborah Hemminger, 31, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl; larceny — over $10,000 but less than $50,000 from 65 years of age or older. Bond: $16,500.

• Joshua Richardson, 19, 1400 block of Maple Street, Nokomis. Charge: indecent exposure — exposure of sexual organs, first offense. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Elmer Carrillo Gomez, 25, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• James Johnson, 86, 400 block of Manatee Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespass fail to leave upon order by owner. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Fabio Ormaechea, 24, 1700 block of Valencia Drive, Venice. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

