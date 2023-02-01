The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kathleen T. Karloff, 67, 100 block of Dory Lane, Osprey. Charges: DUI, third violation within 10 years; DUI with 0.15 blood-alcohol level or person under 18 in vehicle; DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $25,620.
• Elizbeth Barron Sleight, 53, 200 block of Albee Road, Nokomis. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $11,500.
• James Anthony Battaglia, 54, 500 block of Belleaire Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jamel Dionte Rainey, 31, 500 block of Patton St., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of sale, manufacturing or delivery of marijuana). Bond: none.
• Emma Diane Sekuler, 40, 400 block of Bayview Park, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam) without a prescription, DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, possessing more than one valid driver license. Bond: $2,240.
• Judith Ann O'Connor, 36, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: amphetamine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: no bond of trafficking charge, $2,000 on remaining charges.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Keila Francheska Crespo-Morales, 33, 6400 block of Pan American Blvd. North Port. Charges: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter of EMT, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing, disorderly intoxication. Bond: no bond on the battery charge; $1,120 on the remaining charges.
• Allyn R. Leslie, 43, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: petit theft with two or more prior convictions: Bond: $1,500.
• Ethan Marc Duda, 25, 500 block of Blackburn St. Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $740.
• Mario Salvador Abrego, 42, Opelousas, Louisiana. Charges: trespassing, disorderly intoxication. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Christopher Krstec, 34, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charges: violation of probation (original charge of petit theft), contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended) Bond: $5,000 on contempt charge, none on violation of probation charge.
• Gabriel Alejandro Sosa, 30, 11900 block of Bohemian Place, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, obstruction of justice. Bond: $1,500 on obstruction charge, none on battery charge.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
•David Allen Jones, 25, 300 block of Peppertree Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with 0.15 blood-alcohol level or person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
