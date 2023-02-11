The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Wayne Kennedy, 55, 1100 block of Columbine Drive. Charge: contempt of court for violating no-contact order. Bond: none.
• Phillip Joseph Burke, 39, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Lori Theresa Higgins, 52, 1500 block of Vermeer Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Matthew Christopher Saggese, 36, 4000 block of E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Natalie Marie Behnke, 37, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Vaughn Byrd-Titus, 30, 400 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Osprey. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Jacob Tyler Lowe, 37, 1100 block of Falcon Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of battery). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kenneth Wayne Reinart, 44, 4800 block of Talisman Trail, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Jaymes Anthony Jordan, 32, 1400 block of 10th Street, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Nicholas Simon Blair, 30, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Tracey Lynn Cuyler, 41, 6000 block of 34th Street, Bradenton. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Charles Edward Harris, 63, 4300 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond $620.
Criminal registration:
• Daniel Roy Price, 45, 1800 block of Killdeer Court, Venice.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
