The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Christopher Krstec, 34, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Brandon Michael Allain, 35, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charge: Volusia County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of domestic violence injunction). Bond: none.
• Stephanie Lenee Scheper, 42, 300 block of Eider Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle, DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
• Nicholas Andre Bennett, 26, 300 block of Lake Road, Venice. Charges: robbery, battery, contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended). Bond: no bond on robbery charge; $2,500 on remaining charges.
• Ramiro Garcia Hernandez, 62, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $360.
• Daniel Justin Nerau, 39, 2500 block of Fiesta Drive, Venice. Charges: battery on person 65 or older, two counts of domestic battery. Bond: none.
• John Edward Riley, 52, 100 block of Explorer Drive, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Stephen Bryce Balsinger, 26, 1300 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge or reckless driving). Bond: none.
• Daegan Andrew Veal, 26, 12000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of battery). Bond: $25,000.
• Danny William Whitman, 44, 2500 block of Lewis Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, criminal mischief. Bond: none on battery charge, $500 on mischief charge.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ara James Scott, 31, 4000 block of Tern St., Sarasota. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $620.
• Larry James Silva, 39, Los Angeles, California. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Wayne J. Gilson, 25, 500 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $620.
• Dennis Martin Carroll, 47, 100 block of Airport Ave., Venice. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: no bond on battery charge, $20,000 on burglary charge.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Amy Lattanzio Maloney, 50, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
Criminal registration:
• Hua Van Nguyen, 47, 900 block of Highlands Circle, Nokomis.
• Jason Lee Ripley, 47, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
