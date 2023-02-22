Police Beat Police Beat for February 22, 2023 Bob Mudge Feb 22, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Robert Franklin Childress, 51, 20700 block of Grand Lago Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none; released for time served.• June Marie Raffaelli, 46, 4500 block of Crystal Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of trespassing). Bond: released for time served.• Delrio Cooper, 22, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice: Charge: administrative hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bond: none. • Louis Farrakhan Reed, 36, 400 block of Patton St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of fraud by insufficient-funds check. Bond: $3,000.• Kyle M. Spielman, 23, 1000 block of Reef Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Jose A. Licor, 37, 1400 block of 10th St., Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Bob Mudge Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Two paintings stolen at Venice artist's open house Fire guts house, kills dog SMH seeing influx, plans more facilities Venice bowling alley transforming into church SMH report on COVID response discusses challenges Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
