The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lisa Renee Game, 56, 500 block of Bluebell Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Jessica Lyn Jablonski, 43, 300 block of El Greco Drive, Osprey. Charge: criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• Allen Victor Johnson, 38, 100 block of S. Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of possession of a controlled substance, sale manufacture or deliver of Schedule I and II drugs). Bond: none.
• Patrick William McKenna, 60, 10 block of Flamboyant Street, Nokomis. Charge: armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
• Daegan Andrew Veal, 26, 12000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15 or higher). Bond: $3,500.
• Nicole Marie Wasson, 47, 900 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Steven John Chapman, 52, 300 block of Rallus Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of trespassing). Bond: $4,000.
• Joshua Howard Palmieri, 25, 100 block of Carrillini Drive, Nokomis. Charge: administrative hold for Manatee County. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael James Kaczmarek, 42, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $120.
• Christopher William Crawford, 30, Starke, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
