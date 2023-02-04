The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kathleen T. Karloff, 67, 100 block of Dory Lane, Osprey. Charges: DUI, third violation within 10 years; DUI with 0.15 blood-alcohol level or person under 18 in vehicle; DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $25,620.
• Elizbeth Barron Sleight, 53, 200 block of Albee Road, Nokomis. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $11,500.
• James Anthony Battaglia, 54, 500 block of Belleaire Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jamel Dionte Rainey, 31, 500 block of Patton St., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of sale, manufacturing or delivery of marijuana). Bond: none.
• Emma Diane Sekuler, 40, 400 block of Bayview Park, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam) without a prescription, DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, possessing more than one valid driver license. Bond: $2,240.
• Judith Ann O’Connor, 36, 100 block of Kenwood Avnue, Nokomis. Charges: amphetamine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: no bond on trafficking charge, $2,000 on remaining charges.
• Trevor Harwood Benson, 32, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: petit theft with two or more prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Anthony Cambridge Jr., 39, 600 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property, driving while license suspended, reckless driving with damage to person or property, assault on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT, child neglect with great bodily harm. Bond: $18,120.
• Gerald Wilfred Near Jr., 71, 300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of battery on a detained person). Bond: none.
• Michael Dennis O’Donnell, 37, Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent violation, contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended). Bond: $9,000.
• David Anthony Skolnick, 40, 700 block of Tangerine Street Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug equipment, two counts of violation of probation (original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment). Bond: none for violation of probation, $2,000 on remaining charges.
• Brittney Gayle Gradert, 34, 100 block of Orange Grove, Nokomis. Charge: selling meth. Bond: $7,500.
• Ashley Murray, 32, 400 block of East Shade Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of no driver license). Bond: $2,000.
• Jose Victor Sales Lopez, 38, 100 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Lucas Allen Smith, 18, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Spencer Gregory Baker, 18, 400 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charges: grand theft of a firearm, burglary. Bond: none on the burglary charge, $1,500 on the grand theft charge.
• Scott William Melvin Park, 43, 4800 block of Florida Road, Venice. Charge: Polk County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of battery of a person 65 or older). Bond: $1,000.
• Davis Glenn Brown, 35, 600 block of Crossfield Circle, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Keila Francheska Crespo-Morales, 33, 6400 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing, disorderly intoxication. Bond: no bond on the battery charge; $1,120 on the remaining charges.
• Allyn R. Leslie, 43, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft with two or more prior convictions: Bond: $1,500.
• Ethan Marc Duda, 25, 500 block of Blackburn Street. Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $740.
• Mario Salvador Abrego, 42, Opelousas, Louisiana. Charges: trespassing, disorderly intoxication. Bond: $620.
• Deborah Lynne West, 61, 900 block of Antigua Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Kelly Jo Burke, 46, 22200 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Donavan Kane Floyd, 23, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
• Eric Edward Johnson, 57, 1600 block of Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of trespassing). Bond: $500.
• Jennifer E. Kostoff, 41, 900 block of E. Bonaire Avenue, Venice. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth, fentanyl, lorazepam), possession of drug equipment. Bone: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Christopher Krstec, 34, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charges: violation of probation (original charge of petit theft), contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended) Bond: $5,000 on contempt charge, none on violation of probation charge.
• Gabriel Alejandro Sosa, 30, 11900 block of Bohemian Place, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, obstruction of justice. Bond: $1,500 on obstruction charge, none on battery charge.
• Phillip Lee Ahmed, 44, 300 block of E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon from another state, possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $11,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Allen Jones, 25, 300 block of Peppertree Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with 0.15 blood-alcohol level or person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Kory Kirk Harden, 45, 40 block of W. Oak Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with damage to property of person of another. Bond: $1,120.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.