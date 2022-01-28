Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Mark Hornick, 52, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

• Robert Wehner, 55, 700 block of North Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

• Roosevelt Gordon, 28, 1100 block of Beachcomber Court, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief or property damage. Bond: none.

• Thomas Porta, 71, 200 block of Bayview Parkway, Nokomis. Charge: battery — on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.

• Lisa Sportelli, 42, 200 block of Redwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Daniel Angeles Lopez, 23, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving with alcohol. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

