A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Mark Hornick, 52, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

• Robert Wehner, 55, 700 block of North Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

• Roosevelt Gordon, 28, 1100 block of Beachcomber Court, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief or property damage. Bond: none.

• Thomas Porta, 71, 200 block of Bayview Parkway, Nokomis. Charge: battery — on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.

• Lisa Sportelli, 42, 200 block of Redwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Daniel Angeles Lopez, 23, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving with alcohol. Bond: none.

• Stephanie Debaggis, 32, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• John Speicher, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

• Derek Parker, 27, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: dangerous drugs — sell, manufacture, deliver, or possess — heroin; dangerous drugs — sell, manufacture, deliver, or possess — fentanyl. Bond: $50,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Karen Thompson, 66, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

