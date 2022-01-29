Police Beat for Jan. 29, 2022 Jan 29, 2022 2 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Mark Hornick, 52, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.• Robert Wehner, 55, 700 block of North Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.• Roosevelt Gordon, 28, 1100 block of Beachcomber Court, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief or property damage. Bond: none.• Thomas Porta, 71, 200 block of Bayview Parkway, Nokomis. Charge: battery — on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.• Lisa Sportelli, 42, 200 block of Redwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.• Daniel Angeles Lopez, 23, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving with alcohol. Bond: none.• Stephanie Debaggis, 32, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.• John Speicher, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.• Derek Parker, 27, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: dangerous drugs — sell, manufacture, deliver, or possess — heroin; dangerous drugs — sell, manufacture, deliver, or possess — fentanyl. Bond: $50,000.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Karen Thompson, 66, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Venice house catches fire, residents safe Cops: man suffering brain cancer attacked Venice man gets 14 years prison for illegally prescribing opioids Police Beat for Jan. 25, 2022 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Venice house catches fire, residents safe Cops: man suffering brain cancer attacked Venice man gets 14 years prison for illegally prescribing opioids Police Beat for Jan. 25, 2022 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.