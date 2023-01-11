• Ekatrina Mikhalchenko, 41, 900 block of West Albee Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Levi Elliot Prendergast, 25, 20300 block of Concerto Place, Venice. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Curtis Ulibarri, 32, 1000 Grouse Way, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of DUI). Bond: none.
• Brigitte Kathlyn Kalo, 34, 500 block of Shadylawn Ave., Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery, battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Delrio Cooper, 22, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass. Charge: lewd or lascivious battery on a victim ages 12-16. Bond: $30,000.
• Rushon Smith, 23, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass. Charge: lewd or lascivious battery on a victim ages 12-16. Bond: $30,000.
• Aaron Jesse Stewart, 32, 400 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Aidan Raine Comyns-Suitto, 26, 100 block of S. Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jeffery Brian Palmer, 57,300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Franklin Childress, 51, 20700 block of Grand Lago, Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond: $120.
