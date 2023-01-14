The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Richard England, 39, 400 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Nanci J. Peoni-Klock, 52, 900 block of North Gondola Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another, DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $1,240.
• Austin Daniel Tarala, 24, 20 block of Park Drive, Osprey. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
• Jennafer Anne Bailas, 27, 500 block of S. Portia Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: hold for Pinellas County on multiple charges, two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Dustin Drew Prince, 41, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $7,500.
• Mary Etta Jandreau, 69, 100 block of S. Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of no motor vehicle registration, driving while license suspended). Bond: $4,000.
• Richard William Hampson Jr. 41, 100 block of Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charge: aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Dayton Gene Zamora, 20, 2000 block of Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charges: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended), administrative hold for Hillsborough County (original charges of third-degree grand theft, grand theft with a firearm). Bond: none.
• Andrew R. Bryant, 28, 600 block of Coquina Court, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Richard Stephen Hennige, 54, 900 block of Hampton Road, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alasia R. Primus, 22, 1800 block of Rice Terrace, North Port. Charge: attaching a license plate not assigned, driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.
• Trevor Harwood Benson, 32, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: open container, trespassing. Bond: $240.
• Kaysen Tyron Naquail Burns, 21, 4200 block of Symco Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of motor vehicle grand theft). Bond: none.
• Angela Lee Rhenborg, 42, no address given. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMS. Bond: none.
• Tyler Jaymes Reddington, 32, 19100 block of Billfish Ave., Venice. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, reckless driving. Bond: $240.
Criminal registrations
• Michael Daniel Shaver II, 30, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice.
• Stephen James Reilly, 34, 5100 block of Florida Road, Venice.
