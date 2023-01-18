The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Simon Blair, 30, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: armed burglary, two counts of unarmed burglary, trespassing on a posted construction site, two counts of grand theft, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, possession of drug equipment, obstructing an officer without violence, contempt of court (original charge of driving while license suspended). Bond: $33,000.


Compiled by Bob Mudge

