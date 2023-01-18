The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Simon Blair, 30, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: armed burglary, two counts of unarmed burglary, trespassing on a posted construction site, two counts of grand theft, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, possession of drug equipment, obstructing an officer without violence, contempt of court (original charge of driving while license suspended). Bond: $33,000.
• Alice Jean Brown, 74, 12600 block of Lake Placid Way, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Richard Clinton Deitrick Jr., 62, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: unarmed burglary. Bond: $7,500.
• Eric Michael Davenport, 45, 700 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $3,000.
• Brent Frederick West, 45, 300 block of Olive Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement). Bond: none (supervised release).
• Jose Angel Jaime, 51, 400 block of Dorchester Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Mark Andrew Merring Jr., 32, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: petit theft with two or more prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.
• Hasan Borecki, 46, 1100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alasia R. Primus, 22, 1800 block of Rice Terrace, North Port. Charge: attaching a license plate not assigned, driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.
• Trevor Harwood Benson, 32, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: open container, trespassing. Bond: $240.
• Kaysen Tyron Naquail Burns, 21, 4200 block of Symco Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of motor vehicle grand theft). Bond: none.
• Angela Lee Rhenborg, 42, no address given. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMS). Bond: none.
• Tyler Jaymes Reddington, 32, 19100 block of Billfish Avenue, Venice. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, reckless driving. Bond: $240.
• Eros W. Nunez, 19, 700 block of Bird Bay Road, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $3,120.
• Christina Ruth Summers, 36, 800 block of Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: making a false report of child abuse. Bond: $5,000.
Criminal registrations
• Michael Daniel Shaver II, 30, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice.
• Stephen James Reilly, 34, 5100 block of Florida Road, Venice.
