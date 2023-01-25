The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lisa Silvano, 42, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lisa Silvano, 42, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Lacie Ellen Renea Lanier Alligood, 28, 600 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charges: drug trafficking (meth), violation of probation (original charge of petit theft, third offense). Bond: $50,000 on the trafficking charge; no bond on the violation of probation charge.
• Tiffany Marie Hull, 34, 900 block of Church Street, Venice. Charge: leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Bond: $120.
• Jake Thomas McCauley, 27, 400 block of Zephyr Road. Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended). Bond: $2,000.
• Zackary Taylor Umstead, 26, 1800 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: fugitive warrant from Windham County, Connecticut. Bond: none.
• Marek Keita, 43, 400 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $620.
• Zachery Scott Matthews, 23, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Allen Radomski, 69, 1600 block of Vikki Court, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
• Samantha L. Walton, 34, 400 block of Foxglove Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended). Bond: $3,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Todd Alan Lafoy, 41, 3900 block of Caballero Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Eliceo Amayo, 62, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: Monroe County warrants for two counts of possession of an undersize lane snapper, possession of an undersize yellowtail snapper, possession of a snapper not in whole condition. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Robert Grosskopf, 23, 1600 block of Still River Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
Sex offender registration:
• Dustin Carl Blanton, 39, 124 Happy Haven Drive, Unit 45, Osprey.
Criminal registration:
• Shaun Austin Carlson, 34, 500 block of Live Oak St., Venice.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.