The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• John J. Casoli, 54, 4000 block of E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Madison Ricke, 23, 400 block of N. Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: fugitive warrant from DeKalb County, Illinois. Bond: none.
• Earnest Lee Christopher Williams, 34, 600 block of Carmel Road, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, violation of probation (original charge of possession of cocaine). Bond: $7,500 on the possession charge, no bond on the violation of probation charge.
• Natalie Marie Behnke, 36, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of petit larceny), four counts of violation of probation (original charges of battery, possession or use of narcotics equipment, criminal mischief, trespassing). Bond: none.
• Marcus James Neri, 52, 1200 block of Ringtail Road, Venice. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief. Bond: $20,500.
• James Edward Arnold Jr., 57, 100 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of possession or consumption of alcohol in a public area). Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Thomas Chabert, 44, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charges: two Manatee County warrants for violation of probation (original charges of battery). Bond: none.
• Donavan Kane Floyd, 23, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Zachary Allen Gardner, 30, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: Lee County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill). Bond: none.
• Daniel Allen Jones, 25, 300 block of Peppertree Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Keila Francheska Crespo-Morales, 33, 6400 block of Pan American Blvd. North Port. Charges: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter of EMT, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing, disorderly intoxication. Bond: no bond on the battery charge; $1,120 on the remaining charges.
• Allyn R. Leslie, 43, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: petit theft with two or more prior convictions: Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
