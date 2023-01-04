The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Katrina Leanna Swann, 33, 3100 block of Juno Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,620.
• Steven John Chapman, 52, 300 block of Rallus Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for violating domestic violence protection injunction. Bond: no bond — released on own recognizance.
• Brittney Gayle Gradert, 34, 200 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of selling meth, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $16,500.
• George Van Buren Housekeeper Jr., 50, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Christina Marie West, 42, 1800 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Jacob Allen Crooker, 29, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $46,000.
• Lawrence Print Deshane, 55, 100 block of S. Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Chad A. Bocanegra, 34, 400 block of Pameto Road, Nokomis. Charge: Collier County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of sexual battery). Bond: none.
• Andrew Robert Morris, 43, 100 block of 2nd Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
• Curtis James Quinn, 26, 1700 block of Dagon Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (air gun, beer bottle); using or displaying a firearm during a felony; destroying, altering or concealing physical evidence. Bond: $2,900.
• Craig Thomas McPhee, 73, 400 block of Cerromar Road, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Justin William Hayes, 32, Franklin, North Carolina. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Marla Jean Hoelle, 56, 500 block of Sawgrass Bridge Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $15,000.
• Jennifer Lee Holmes, 40, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Bond: $240.
• Brian Michael Austin, 45, 400 block of Mahon Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery on person 65 or older, obstruction of justice by witness tampering. Bond: $25,000.
• Alfred Eugene Loucks, 55, 1400 block of E. Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear on original charge of fraud). Bond $2,000.
• Eric Conan Vonlydick, 40, 70 block of N. Magnolia Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,620.
• David Adam Woodbury, 43, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $500.
• Gustavo Daniel Cabrera Bravo, 22, 1000 block of Venetian Parkway, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $8,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer Ann Richard, 900 block of W. Freeport Street, Venice. Charges: three counts of fleeing to elude law enforcement, larceny, resisting arrest. Bond: $5,500.
• Andrew George Ceglia, 64, 500 block of Glen Oak Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Grattan Allen Phillips, 25, 900 block of Posadas, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Criminal registrations
• Eric Scott Conner, 39, 4700 block of Neptune Road, Venice.
• Marcus Anthony Garguilo, 33, Venice.
