The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Katrina Leanna Swann, 33, 3100 block of Juno Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,620.


Compiled by Bob Mudge

