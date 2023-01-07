The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Maryrose Ester Rude, 25, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of larceny, resisting an officer without violence). Bond: $11,500.
• Craig Allen Weissinger, 37, 100 block of Treviso Court, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended (habitual offender), possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Christina Marie Westwood, 44, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: Polk County warrant for violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Trequan Jaquise Outing, 22, 600 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery by a person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $20,000.
• Roman Mark Pelensky, 51, Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, driving while license suspended. Bond $2,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Josue Jose Martinez, 28, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, obstruction of justice. Bond: $4,000.
• Cody Michael Pixley, 35, 700 block of E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond $2,000.
• Gordon Jeffery Ash, 67, 500 block of Park Avenue, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Tiffany Marie Hartman, 30, 200 block of S. Ravenna Street, Nokomis, and 300 block of Maraviya Blvd., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, giving false ID to a law enforcement officer, contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of no driver license). Bond: $2,550.
Criminal registrations
• Harry Alexander Beatty, 32, 400 block of Azure Road, Venice.
