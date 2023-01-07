The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Maryrose Ester Rude, 25, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of larceny, resisting an officer without violence). Bond: $11,500.


Compiled by Bob Mudge

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments