Police Beat for July 27, 2022 By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Devyn Aline Sanders, 30, 6200 block of Riverview Boulevard, Bradenton. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth). Bond: $1,500.• Santiago Cabrera-Salgado, 41, 2000 block of Hyde Park, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.• Ace Blackstar Young, 31, 500 block of S.E. 24th Avenue, Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant for DUI over 0.15 blood-alcohol level. Bond: none.The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Bryan Keith Johnstone, 60, 100 block of North Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: failing to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.• Faith Jean Marley, 66, 300 block of 10th Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.• Gregg James Andrews, 63, 100 block of Degas Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.• Daniel Leonard Bean, 51, 200 block of Avalon Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — third DUI outside of 10 years. Bond $1,500. Sex offender registrations• Anthony Dwayne Futrell, 50, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass, Unit 215, Venice.Criminal registrations• Remy Scott-Edwards Reynolds, 24, 2500 block of Carmine Road, Venice.• Tanya M. Dills, 34, 13800 block of Posada Street, Venice.• James Michael Carson, 59, 4600 block of Gaeta Drive, Venice.• Raven Ales Blood, 22, 100 block of Glenwood Ave., Osprey.• Gavin Robley Brown, 20, 800 block of Sea Fox Road, Venice. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) — Compiled by Bob Mudge Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Cops: PGT worker punches coworker Cops: Man refuses to leave pool, blows bubbles Dead tortoises found near FPL work site Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Cops: PGT worker punches coworker Cops: Man refuses to leave pool, blows bubbles Dead tortoises found near FPL work site Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.