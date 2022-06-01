police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Alan Cervantes-Cabellero, 21, 300 block of Commercial Court, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant — Manatee County — failure to appear on original charge of battery; out of county warrant — Manatee County — failure to appear on original charge of possession of methamphetamine; out of county warrant — Manatee County — failure to appear on original charge of resisting without violence. Bond: $5,000.

• Alexander Haynes, 24, 1200 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked first offense; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; non moving traffic violation — attached registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $360.

• Melvin Crossin, 48, 900 block of South Seneca Drive, Venice. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

• Juan Gomez, 39, 2800 block of Datura Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Hillsborough County — fail to redeliver leased persons property. Bond: $2,000.

• Brian Namuth, 37, 1000 block of Sandlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Samir Rabie, 38, 100 block of Da Vinci Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $25,000.

• Ralph Spindell, 52, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $1,000.

• Kenneth McCoy, 46, 400 block of East Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of armed burglary. Bond: none.

• Anthony Reay, 34, 3500 block of Tundra Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


• Sarah Todd, 30, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Frank Dietrich, 49, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended with knowledge, second conviction. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Hunter Schrammeck, 58, 5000 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft from a merchant, farmer or transit agency, prior conviction. Bond: $500.

• Peggy Bowman, 44, Sebring. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Amanda Byers, 45, 3700 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charges: 2 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $5,500.

• Brendon Rich, 25, 5300 block of Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission- Sarasota reported the following arrest:

• Grant Vero, 28, 500 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

