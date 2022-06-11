The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Frantz, 28, 800 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief. Bond: none.
• Zachary Jordan, 23, 400 block of Terrapin Road, Venice. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Kastruba, 57, 900 block of Xanadu Avenue, Venice. Charge: sex offender violation — fail to register as required. Bond: none.
• Michelle Mancuso, 52, 2200 block of Sadira Lane, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — oxycodone; larceny — petty theft of a merchant, farm, or transit more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $2,000.
• Latoya Scurry, 33, 200 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charges: cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Adderall. Bond: $4,500.
• David Jameson, 63, 1400 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• David Skolnick, 39, 700 block of Tangerine Street, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of 4 counts burglary of unoccupied structure; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Kevin Ball, 63, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft from merchant, farm, or transit, 2 prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.
• Patrick Doyle, 40, 70 block of Bowdoin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated battery — on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
• Charles Wyant, 58, 3100 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Theodore White, 58, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jason McMinn, 49, Abilene, Texas. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no motor vehicle registration. Bond: none.
• Thomas Pettiti, 49, Sarasota. Charges: battery — on person 65 years of age or older; making false report — knowingly give false information to law enforcement officer on alleged crime. Bond: $2,000.
• Joshua Batanian, 33, 100 block of Dory Lane, Osprey. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Aleksandr Burlya, 29, North Port. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jarada Davis, 41, Sarasota. Charges: probation violation — original charge of sell cocaine with intent within 1,000 feet of a school; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
