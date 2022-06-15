The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tristin Clarke, 22, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $15,000.
• Tiffany Hartman, 29, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — MDA; drugs health or safety — possess harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $3,120.
• Lester Benavides Lopez, 41, 300 block of Monet Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of resist officer obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Mason Wayman, 19, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $120.
• Patrick Doyle, 40, 70 Bowdoin Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of robbery with a firearm. Bond: none.
• Jose Hernandez, 23, 5900 block of Regent Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of operate motorcycle without license. Bond: $10,000.
• Wayne Bohlim, 63, 1200 block of Yacht Harbor Drive, Osprey. Charges: 2 counts domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Amanda Byers, 46, 3700 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; drug possession — possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: $3,000.
• Geramy Nunez, 26, 200 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another vehicle. Bond: none.
• Dylan White, 24, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive — Missouri — probation violation on original charge of delivery of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Erick Alcantara-Cano, 21, 100 block of Wisteria Road, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession over 20 grams; moving traffic violation — permit unauthorized person to drive. Bond: $1,620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Doherty, 29, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $1,500.
• Roger Carson, 54, 800 block of East Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — strangulation; domestic battery — touch or strike; contempt of court — violate injunction repeat sex date violence. Bond: none.
• Tyler Triglia, 28, Englewood. Charges: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Deborah Sterling, 64, 200 block of Vestavia Street, Venice. Charges: 2 counts DUI — damage to person or property; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,120.
• Jessee Shoupe, 40, 200 block of North Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
