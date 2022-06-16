The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Curtis Wells, 35, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charges: resist officer — obstruct without violence; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance; disturbing peace; administrative hold for Florida Parole Commission. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Carper, 32, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
• Tyler Matthews, 33, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Cheikh Gordon, 31, Atlanta, Ga. Charges: larceny — grand theft of firearm; carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; fraud — possess or display a blank, forged, or stolen drivers license or identification. Bond: $4,500.
• Kwameel Higgins, 43, Tamarac, Fla. Charges: 3 counts fraud — possess or display a blank, forged, or stolen drivers license or identification; fraud impersonation — use identification of another without consent $5,000 or more. Bond: $12,000.
