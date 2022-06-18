The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Curtis Wells, 35, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charges: resist officer — obstruct without violence; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance; disturbing peace; administrative hold for Florida Parole Commission. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Carper, 32, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
• Tyler Matthews, 33, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Mark Hornick, 53, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit, two or more prior conviction. Bond: $1,500.
• Thomas Johnson, 65, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Chad Durbrow, 48, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of sex offender fail to register. Bond: none.
• Robert Sweeney, 59, 400 block of Palmetto Court, Venice. Charge: public order crimes — use two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $1,500.
• Sean Durkin, 22, 500 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI; moving traffic violation — violate driver’s license restrictions. Bond: $3,740.
• Robert Frank, 33, 400 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Karlee Kutscher, 29, 400 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — possess meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $7,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Cheikh Gordon, 31, Atlanta, Ga. Charges: larceny — grand theft of firearm; carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; fraud — possess or display a blank, forged, or stolen driver’s license or identification. Bond: $4,500.
• Kwameel Higgins, 43, Tamarac, Fla. Charges: 3 counts fraud — possess or display a blank, forged, or stolen drivers license or identification; fraud impersonation — use identification of another without consent $5,000 or more. Bond: $12,000.
• Roniyah Marshall, 25, Hampton, Ga. Charge: carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
• Matthew McGlinchey, 54, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft from merchant, farm, or transit more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.
• Christopher Davis, 50, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Julie Minyard, 38, Englewood. Charge: marijuana possession. Bond: $500.
• Johnathan Batton, 35, Chesnee, S.C. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; marijuana possession; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ashley Felts, 37, 3100 block of East Village Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving wile license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Iesha McDonald, 24, Sarasota. Charges: 2 counts amphetamine traffic — or methamphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: none.
