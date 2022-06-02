police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Reay, 34, 3500 block of Tundra Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of flee or elude law enforcement officer with disregard to safety of people or property and indecent exposure. Bond: none.

• Amber Kempher, 34, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: 2 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Darius Davis, 31, 100 block of Avenida De Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.

• Rachel Giammona, 35, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts battery on law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMS. Bond: none.


• Chevy Ingram, 35, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Erin Mahoney, 36, 300 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Joseph Young, 43, 600 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charges: obstructing justice — hinder witness communication or information to law enforcement or judge on misdemeanor proceeding; battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Chelsea Zaremba, 28, Hamilton, Texas. Charge: marijuana possession of over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

