The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Trevor Floyd, 45, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespass after warning. Bond: $1,500.
• Jenna Oliver, 28, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit, 2 prior conviction; larceny — resist arrest commit theft resist recovery of property. Bond: $2,000.
• Elijah Patureau, 24, 700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; smuggle contraband — control substance county detention facility; cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Julie Minyard, 38, Englewood. Charge: marijuana possession. Bond: $500.
• Johnathan Batton, 35, Chesnee, S.C. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; marijuana possession; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.
• Erik Cooke, 42, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; 4 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,500.
• Bobby Gean, 56, 1300 block of South Indies Circle, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Jeffrey Nelson, 54, Palmetto, Fla. Charges: stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property; 2 counts burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $10,500.
• Andrea Vigorelli, 31, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.
• Richard Burns, 40, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charges of 2 counts sell, manufacture or deliver meth and 2 counts sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana. Bond: none.
• Michael Hendricks, 65, 200 block of Padova Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Shaver, 54, 500 block of School Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
• Brandon Gasiorowski, 36. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ashley Felts, 37, 3100 block of East Village Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving wile license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Iesha McDonald, 24, Sarasota. Charges: 2 counts amphetamine traffic — or methamphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: none.
