police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Trevor Floyd, 45, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespass after warning. Bond: $1,500.

• Jenna Oliver, 28, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit, 2 prior conviction; larceny — resist arrest commit theft resist recovery of property. Bond: $2,000.

• Elijah Patureau, 24, 700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; smuggle contraband — control substance county detention facility; cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Joshua Richardson, 19, 1400 block of Maple Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of exposure of sexual organs first offense. Bond: none.

• Jeffery Bowman, 65, 1300 block of Maseno Drive, Venice. Charges: crimes against person — exploitation of elderly over $50,000; fraud — utter false bank, bill, note or check; grand theft of more than $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: $29,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Julie Minyard, 38, Englewood. Charge: marijuana possession. Bond: $500.

• Johnathan Batton, 35, Chesnee, S.C. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; marijuana possession; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.

• Erik Cooke, 42, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; 4 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,500.

• Bobby Gean, 56, 1300 block of South Indies Circle, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Jeffrey Nelson, 54, Palmetto. Charges: stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property; 2 counts burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $10,500.


• Andrea Vigorelli, 31, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.

• Richard Burns, 40, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charges of 2 counts sell, manufacture or deliver meth and 2 counts sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana. Bond: none.

• Michael Hendricks, 65, 200 block of Padova Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Michael Shaver, 54, 500 block of School Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

• Brandon Gasiorowski, 36. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.

• Daniel Lewis, 31, Port Charlotte. Charge: moving traffic violation — reckless driving damage person or property. Bond: $500.

• Theofane Deamon, 34, 1400 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Sarah Fiorelli, 35, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of sell, possess or consume alcoholic beverage.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Ashley Felts, 37, 3100 block of East Village Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Iesha McDonald, 24, Sarasota. Charges: 2 counts amphetamine traffic — or methamphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments