The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Reay, 34, 3500 block of Tundra Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of flee or elude law enforcement officer with disregard to safety of people or property and indecent exposure. Bond: none.
• Amber Kempher, 34, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: 2 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Darius Davis, 31, 100 block of Avenida De Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Rachel Giammona, 35, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts battery on law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMS. Bond: none.
• Chevy Ingram, 35, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Erin Mahoney, 36, 300 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Young, 43, 600 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charges: obstructing justice — hinder witness communication or information to law enforcement or judge on misdemeanor proceeding; battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• Sean Clarke, 24, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charges of drive motorcycle without valid license and driving while license suspended with knowledge, first conviction. Bond: $3,500.
• George Eacobacci, 57, 2600 block of Serpula Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Christopher Kennedy, 54, 1000 block of Columbine Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — offender violate no contact order. Bond: none.
• Michael Gordon, 79, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charges: resist officer — obstruct without violence; larceny — other theft; trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,120.
• Joel Clara Hipolito, 38, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $360.
• Mary Rossi, 58, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis. Charges: out of county warrant — Polk County — attempted murder of law enforcement officer second degree with weapon; out of county warrant — Polk County — aggravated battery on law enforcement officer; out of county warrant — Polk County — resist officer without violence; out of county warrant — Polk County — flee to elude; out of county warrant — Polk County — trespassing; 2 counts out of county warrant — Polk County — resist officer with violence. Bond: none.
• Richard Fothergill, 46, 10 block of Bay Avenue, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court — original charges of flee to elude, driving while license suspended, third DUI, refuse to submit DUI test, and violation of financial responsibility. Bond: none.
• Theodore White, 58, 100 block of North Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Chelsea Zaremba, 28, Hamilton, Texas. Charge: marijuana possession of over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Jonathan Oexmann, 40, 500 block of Silk Oak Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Glenda Crusan, 51, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: 2 counts battery — touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
