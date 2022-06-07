police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Stephen Reilly, 33, 5100 block of Florida Road, Venice. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

• Anthony Kukoda, 52, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis. Charges: aggravated battery — person uses deadly weapon; damage property — over $200 but under $1,000; probation violation — grand theft more than $20,000 but under $100,000. Bond: none.

• Donald Barnes, 49, 900 block of Mohawk Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Trisha Kirkendall, 53, 400 block of Cerromar Lane, Venice. Charges: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Nathan Miller, 43, 2400 block of Lake Shore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — third violation with 10 years; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $2,500.


• Alahana Smith, 31, 500 block of Buena Vista Drive, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Scott Thrane, 24,  500 block of Fern Walk Lane, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• George Housekeeper, 49, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Ronald Joppie, 72, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

