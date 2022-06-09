police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Frantz, 28, 800 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief. Bond: none.

• Zachary Jordan, 23, 400 block of Terrapin Road, Venice. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael Kastruba, 57, 900 block of Xanadu Avenue, Venice. Charge: sex offender violation — fail to register as required. Bond: none.

• Michelle Mancuso, 52, 2200 block of Sadira Lane, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — oxycodone; larceny — petty theft of a merchant, farm, or transit more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $2,000.


• Latoya Scurry, 33, 200 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charges: cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Adderall. Bond: $4,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jason McMinn, 49, Abilene, Texas. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no motor vehicle registration. Bond: none.

• Thomas Pettiti, 49, Sarasota. Charges: battery — on person 65 years of age or older; making false report — knowingly give false information to law enforcement officer on alleged crime. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

