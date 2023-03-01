The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Derek Earl Bain, 28, 1800 block of Ironwood Court, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of willful and wanton reckless driving). Bond: none.
• Matthew James Cardoza, 25, 500 block of Yale Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Zachery Scott Matthews, 23, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $20,000.
• Matthew Ryan Livingston, 43, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charge: California fugitive warrant. Bond: none.
• Meagan Breanne Northcutt, 26, 200 block of S. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: five counts of use or possession of ID of another without consent, grand theft. Bond: $9,000.
• Thomas Lee Snell, 32, 200 block of S. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: six counts of use or possession of ID of another without consent. Bond: $9,000.
• Samuel Lee Bowersock, 51, 100 block of Aquilla St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Diana Wyssmuller, 45, 1700 block of Still River Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mario Salvador Abrego, 42, Opelpousas, California. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
• Vincent Patrick Scotton, 80, 100 block of Amora Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Brenden Keith Thomas, 29, 1400 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,120.
• Michael Maggio, 60, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Marissa Kay Martin, 26, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol level above 0.15 or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
Criminal registration:
• Emma Diane Sekuler, 41, 400 block of Bayview Park, Nokomis.
