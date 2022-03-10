Police Beat for Feb. 2, 2022 Police Beat for March 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Troy Osborn, 44, 19000 block of Ortona Street, Venice. Charges: DUI; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,120.• Curtis Kelly, 55, 100 block of Happy Haven Drive, Osprey. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — meth; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Eleazar Perez, 21, 1200 block of Barbara Street, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Escaped Ukranian family finds their way to Venice Cops: Man runs car into house, plays 'Wrecking Ball' New restaurant offers Cajun, Creole seafood Man gets 10 years for attempted sex acts on child North Venice residents say no to Publix Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Escaped Ukranian family finds their way to Venice Cops: Man runs car into house, plays 'Wrecking Ball' New restaurant offers Cajun, Creole seafood Man gets 10 years for attempted sex acts on child North Venice residents say no to Publix Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.