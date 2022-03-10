Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Troy Osborn, 44, 19000 block of Ortona Street, Venice. Charges: DUI; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,120.

• Curtis Kelly, 55, 100 block of Happy Haven Drive, Osprey. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — meth; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Eleazar Perez, 21, 1200 block of Barbara Street, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

