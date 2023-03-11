The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Stephanie A. Livingston, 46, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of domestic battery on a person 65 or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none on battery charges, $500 on resisting charge.


Compiled by Bob Mudge

