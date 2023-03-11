The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie A. Livingston, 46, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of domestic battery on a person 65 or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none on battery charges, $500 on resisting charge.
• Tyler L. Parkin, 19, 600 block of North Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of trafficking in stolen property). Bond: $10,000.
• Alanna Leeper, 42, 5600 block of Scarlotti St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Douglas Ronald Peabody, 67, Venice. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for failure to appear (original charge of violation of open container law). Bond $218.
• William Hagan Spears III, 41, 100 block of Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond $2,000.
• Eliceo Amaya, 62, 400 East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: four Monroe County warrants for contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of two counts of possession of undersize lane snapper, possession of undersize yellowtail snapper, possession of snapper not in whole condition. Bond: $20,000.
• Martin Thomas Goggin, 55, South Tamiami Tail, Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance, possession of an open container in a public right of way. Bond: $240.
• Daniel J. Lyons, 44, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd. Venice. Charges: fraud, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Charles Daniel Rosenbaum, 26, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Evan James Pronovost, 41, 300 block of Sunset Lake Blvd., Venice. Charges: giving false ownership information for pawned items, dealing in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.
• Bailey Nicole Clipner, 22, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Kourtney Moira O'Connor, 43, 100 block of Columbia Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, hindering a witness' communication to a law enforcement officer or judge. Bond: none.
• Tammi Lee Gallerani, 62, 100 block of Glenwood Ave., Osprey. Charges: Bay County warrant for violation of probation (original charges of possession of meth, fleeing and eluding a police officer). Bond: none.
• Brian Michael Neu, 44, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of trafficking in amphetamines or methamphetamines (possession of 14 grams or more). Bond: none.
• Richard Alan Jones, 36, 100 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for failure to appear (original charge of petit theft). Bond: $1,013.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Bobby Eugene Boydston, 47, 600 block of Tangerine St., Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended — habitual traffic offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Eric Jason Grant, 48, 4400 block of South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Charges: trafficking in amphetamines or methamphetamines (possession of 14 grams or more), possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, driving while license suspended. Bond: none on trafficking charge, $3,500 on remaining charges.
• Walter Herbert Miller, 59, Okeechobee, Florida. Charge: Okeechobee County warrant for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended). Bond: $1,500.
Sex offender registrations:
• Mathew Casey Faling, 42, 856 Brentwood Drive, Venice.
Criminal registrations:
• Davis Glenn Brown, 35, 600 block of Crossfield Circle, Venice.
• Darion Batista Reeder, 19, 800 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Nokomis.
• Jason Andrew Metzgar, 38, 40 block of Seventh St., Nokomis.
• Mark Anthony Brown, 43, 1000 block of Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis.
• Robert Dean Rider, 33, 1400 block of Venetian St, Nokomis.
• Ryan Garth Zomermaand, 31, 12600 block of Harney St., Venice.
