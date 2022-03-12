Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Troy Osborn, 44, 19000 block of Ortona Street, Venice. Charges: DUI; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,120.

• Curtis Kelly, 55, 100 block of Happy Haven Drive, Osprey. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — meth; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Brittnie Campbell, 31, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Victoria Matthews, 24, 200 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $240.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kathryn Connell, 37, Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant — Lee County — writ of bodily attachment child support. Bond: $468.


• Eleazar Perez, 21, 1200 block of Barbara Street, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

• Shannon Goyette, 48, 60 block of Hatchet Creek Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing — occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

• Michael Kastruba, 57, Mount Clemens, Mich. Charge: aggravated battery — person uses deadly weapon. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Rachelle Wake, 50, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.

The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:

• Dennis Petersen, 48, 800 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possess controlled substance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

