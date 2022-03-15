The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Eli Wallach, 18, 300 block of Taconic Road, Venice. Charges: 3 counts DUI — damage to property or person; DUI. Bond: $1,620.
• Nathan Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Marvin Schrock, 49, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; out of county warrant — Widman Act — Manatee County — grand theft over $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: none.
• Esteban Garcia, 29, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Geramy Nunez, 26, 800 block of East Seminole Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Casey Brinson, 43, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession controlled substance without prescription — morphine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — hydromorphone; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tara Gilbert, 45, 100 block of North Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Darius Davis, 31, 1300 block of Avenida De Bahia, Nokomis. Charges: marijuana possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; cocaine possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Kathleen Lindblom, 64, 5600 block of Semolino Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Adam Jones, 26, Parrish. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
