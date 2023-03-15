The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cameron David Benoit, 33, Manasota Beach Road, Venice. Charges: battery by a person detained in prison or a jail facility, aggravated battery by a person detained in prison or a jail facility, criminal mischief. Bond: $21,620.
• Diann Marion Hill, 56, 50 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charges of two counts of DUI with property damage). Bond: $10,000.
• Bailey Nicole Clipner, 22, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: two Charlotte County warrants for violation of probation (original charges of cocaine possession; sale, manufacture or delivery of cocaine). Bond: none.
• Jamison C. Nichols, 31, 500 block of Kumquat, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Alexander Panagos Noone, 37, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond $15,000.
• Nicole Georgi Serbeck, 51, 500 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth, alprazolam) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• David Scott Ferraro, 52, 100 block of Woodland Place, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Anne Marie Christine Steele, 28, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance), resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none on violation of probation charges, $500 on remaining charge.
• Colin Blake Weckesser, 21, 900 block of Eagle Isle Court, Osprey. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,500.
• Jacqueline Dora Grubbs, 55, 400 block of Florence St. Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of possession of cocaine). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lindsy Lee Redmon, 29, 300 block of Ponce de Leon, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Jeffery Brian Palmer, 57, 300 block Maraviya Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• Sean Henry O’Neil, 65, 600 block of Spruce St., Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephen C. Seed, 59, 100 block of Gause Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Joseph Gregory, 54, 100 block of Via Veneto, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Criminal registrations:
• Nicole Jennifer Davis, 33, 200 block of Blackburn Road, Nokomis.
