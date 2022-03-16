Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Eli Wallach, 18, 300 block of Taconic Road, Venice. Charges: 3 counts DUI — damage to property or person; DUI. Bond: $1,620.

• Nathan Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Marvin Schrock, 49, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; out of county warrant — Widman Act — Manatee County — grand theft over $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: none.

• Esteban Garcia, 29, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Geramy Nunez, 26, 800 block of East Seminole Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Casey Brinson, 43, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession controlled substance without prescription — morphine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — hydromorphone; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Samuel Gjoka, 18, 11000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; DUI; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; liquor possession — by person under 21 first offense; cocaine possession. Bond: $2,360.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Tara Gilbert, 45, 100 block of North Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Darius Davis, 31, 1300 block of Avenida De Bahia, Nokomis. Charges: marijuana possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; cocaine possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

• Danielle Wolcott, 40, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $3,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Kathleen Lindblom, 64, 5600 block of Semolino Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Adam Jones, 26, Parrish. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

