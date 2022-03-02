Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Dennis Petersen, 48, 600 block of East Seminole Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — order of arrest and commit for driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.

• Kenneth Stone, 66, 400 block of North Portia Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Andrew Dones, 29, 300 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.

• Robert Kniceley, 43, 400 block of Marlin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Anthony Marcello, 59, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $500.

• Michael Berrios, 29, 500 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: resist officer — with violence; 2 counts larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense; 9 counts battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

• Sarae Brubaker, 42, 12000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Nancy Jimenez-Bencebi, 34, 500 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT; 2 counts battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT; 2 counts resist officer — with violence. Bond: none.


• Israel Velez, 47, 500 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.

• Davis Brown, 34, 600 block of Crossfield Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $2,120.

• Teresa Lee, 56, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Erik Spaulding, 44, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery — cause bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.

• Henry Morganstern, 52, 100 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: amphetamine traffic — or methamphetamine 14 grams or over — 97.6; marijuana possession — over 20 grams; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Alexandria Haugen, 29, 1600 block of Triano Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Anthony Antonaras, 38, 12000 block of Felice Drive, Venice. Charges: damage property — $1,000 or more; weapon offense — missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: $9,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

