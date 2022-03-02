The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dennis Petersen, 48, 600 block of East Seminole Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — order of arrest and commit for driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.
• Kenneth Stone, 66, 400 block of North Portia Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Andrew Dones, 29, 300 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.
• Robert Kniceley, 43, 400 block of Marlin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Anthony Marcello, 59, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $500.
• Michael Berrios, 29, 500 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: resist officer — with violence; 2 counts larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense; 9 counts battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
• Sarae Brubaker, 42, 12000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Nancy Jimenez-Bencebi, 34, 500 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT; 2 counts battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT; 2 counts resist officer — with violence. Bond: none.
• Israel Velez, 47, 500 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Davis Brown, 34, 600 block of Crossfield Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $2,120.
• Teresa Lee, 56, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Erik Spaulding, 44, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery — cause bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.
• Henry Morganstern, 52, 100 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: amphetamine traffic — or methamphetamine 14 grams or over — 97.6; marijuana possession — over 20 grams; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alexandria Haugen, 29, 1600 block of Triano Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Anthony Antonaras, 38, 12000 block of Felice Drive, Venice. Charges: damage property — $1,000 or more; weapon offense — missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: $9,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.