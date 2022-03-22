Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• James Arnold, 56, 100 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: crimes against person — corrupt by threat public servant or family; county ordinance violation — litter in county park or public beach; county ordinance violation — park hours of use violation; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $40,000.

• Jacob Westman, 39, 3100 block of Fallow Road, Venice. Charge: pass forged — altered instrument. Bond: $1,500.

• John Frost, 51, 100 block of Ogburn Street, Osprey. Charges: trespassing — structure or conveyance after warning; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

• Nathaniel Huger, 53, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Ashley Hulley, 29, 200 block of Grant Road, Venice. Charge: fraud — notary falsely certify any instrument. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Prinztone Savage, 31, Tampa. Charge: out of county warrant — Hillsborough — writ of attachment failure to pay child support. Bond: $1,000.

• Nancy Uhouse, 60, Clinton Township, Mich. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Matthew Green, 32, Englewood. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $750.

• Marquel Carnes, 24, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Gwenivere ONeil, 24, Bradenton. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments