The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Rayvlon Xavier Rutledge, 34, 500 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charges: two Manatee County warrants for contempt of court for failure to pay. Bond $940.
• Jeffrey Duffy Berkow, 43, 1400 block of Sussex Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years, refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $17,500.
• Carlos Antonio Fernandez, 42, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
• Lora Marie Picur, 1200 block of Pine Needle Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Christina Marie West, 42, 100 block of Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, four counts of use or possession of the ID of another person without consent. Bond: $7,500.
• Juan Lopez Diaz, 18, 200 block of Portia St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: none.
• James Michael Mikluscak, 44, 2000 block of Redfern Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $20,000.
• Christopher Larry Maas, 39, 1600 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charge: Alachua County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $1,270.
• Robert R. Lebensold, 82, 300 block of La Costa Drive, Nokomis. Charge: lewd or lascivious molestation of an elderly disabled person. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert James Raymond, 30, U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Luke George Cadle, 28, 200 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: disturbing the peace. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Corey James Lynch, 47, 19800 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Lexi Michelle Dills, 24, 1800 block of Ironwood Court, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Criminal registrations:
• Jacob Cole Westman, 40, 3100 block of Fallow Road, Venice.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
