The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• James Arnold, 56, 100 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: crimes against person — corrupt by threat public servant or family; county ordinance violation — litter in county park or public beach; county ordinance violation — park hours of use violation; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $40,000.
• Jacob Westman, 39, 3100 block of Fallow Road, Venice. Charge: pass forged — altered instrument. Bond: $1,500.
• John Frost, 51, 100 block of Ogburn Street, Osprey. Charges: trespassing — structure or conveyance after warning; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
• Nathaniel Huger, 53, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Ashley Hulley, 29, 200 block of Grant Road, Venice. Charge: fraud — notary falsely certify any instrument. Bond: $1,500.
• David Bradley, 29, 11000 block of Calloway Court, Venice. Charges: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,120.
• Torri Slomka, 23, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
