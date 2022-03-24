Police Beat for Feb. 2, 2022 Police Beat for March 24, 2022 Mar 24, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Ann Guy, 59, 600 block of Back Nine Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; DUI. Bond: $2,000.• Michael List, 52, 1300 block of Settlers Drive, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of drive with expired license for more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.• John Kaiser, 23, 200 block of Park Trace Boulevard, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant — Leon County — failure to appear on original charge of probation violation for DUI. Bond: none.• Elvis Shine, 40, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:• Clinton Collins, 34, 1000 block of Truman Street, Nokomis. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; contempt of court — violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Randall Cory Young Sharky's owner to build employee housing Anger fuels Ukrainian immigrant's relief effort Price increases, shortages affecting local eateries Airport group: Venice needs a control tower Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Randall Cory Young Sharky's owner to build employee housing Anger fuels Ukrainian immigrant's relief effort Price increases, shortages affecting local eateries Airport group: Venice needs a control tower Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.