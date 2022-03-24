Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Ann Guy, 59, 600 block of Back Nine Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Michael List, 52, 1300 block of Settlers Drive, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of drive with expired license for more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.

• John Kaiser, 23, 200 block of Park Trace Boulevard, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant — Leon County — failure to appear on original charge of probation violation for DUI. Bond: none.

• Elvis Shine, 40, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Clinton Collins, 34, 1000 block of Truman Street, Nokomis. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; contempt of court — violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

