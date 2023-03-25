The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Roger L. Mark Cartwright, 72, 600 block of Osceola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Judith Ann O’Connor, 36, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, LSD) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Mary Etta Jandreau, 69, 100 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of driving while license suspended, no motor vehicle registration). Bond: $7,000.
• Keith Edwin Shaffer, 50, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
• Inna Veniaminovna Borysova, 85, 11600 block of Anhinga Ave., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Charlee Neeve Filban, 61, 900 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Igor Aleksandrovich Stupak, 41, 400 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or person under 18 in the vehicle, DUI with damage to property or person of another, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Bond: $860.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeffrey Brian Palmer, 57, 300 block of Maraviya Blvd., Venice. Charges: robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon, possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription. Bond: none on the robbery charge, $1,500 on the drug charge.
• Stephan Ryan Eppinette, 29, Grosse Tete, Louisiana. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registrations:
• Jacob Keven Rogo, 27, 2300 block of Laurel Road, Venice.
• Jeremy Michael Yoder, 41, 400 block of Bluebell Road, Venice.
• Douglas Paul Predmore, 37, 900 block of Bonaire Ave., Venice.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
