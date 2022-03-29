Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Remy Reynolds, 24, 600 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; public order crimes — violate nonresident exemption driver's license; probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief; probation violation — original charge of petty theft. Bond: $3,620.

• Scott Gillespie, 52, 1700 block of Scottie Place, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• Sara Rightnour, 33, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

• Jonathon Whitford, 41, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Lester Benavides Lopez, 41, 500 block of Bluebell Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of resist law enforcement officer no violence. Bond: none.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Daniel Barry, 64, 400 block of Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Thomas Carter, 43, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

• Robert Tiedemann, 49, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Clinton Collins, 34, 1000 block of Truman Street, Nokomis. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; contempt of court — violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

